What ‘land sales institution’? Penang CM says PDC role, goal unchanged since founding

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow maintained that the development strategy for PDC remains the same since it was founded by the late Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 ― The Penang Development Corporation’s (PDC) role to drive the state forward economically has been unchanged since it was founded by the late Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu, the state Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Responding to criticisms by Gerakan that PDC has become a “land sales institution”, Chow maintained that the development strategy for PDC remains the same.

“I am amazed by the fact that Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong is today questioning the Penang Development Corporation’s development strategy of acquiring land, putting in infrastructure and turning these plots of land into industrial, commercial and housing development, a strategy used by PDC founder Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu and followed by Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon,” he said in a statement.

Chow pointed out that the strategy was successfully used to transform Penang from a sleepy fishing village into a vibrant industrial and manufacturing state.

He said this is what Gerakan was so proud of and Penang’s success became their showpiece that enabled them to win several general elections.

“But today, Oh Tong Keong from the very same Gerakan party is questioning the present Pakatan Harapan state government for adopting and adapting this development strategy to further boost Penang’s socio-economic development into the Silicon Valley of the East and Malaysia’s first Green State,” he said.

He explained that the strategies used by PDC was simple in its master planning.

It will acquire land, put in infrastructure and investors are invited to take up the land for industrial development.

“PDC will also develop these land banks into SME plots, commercial buildings and various categories of housing and township development,” he said.

He said Bayan Baru and Bayan Lepas new township development, Perai, Seberang Jaya, Bukit Minyak and Juru were models of PDC’s development planning.

“The current focus of PDC is in Batu Kawan where through this model of development, we are turning the large land banks acquired in the 1990s into industrial, commercial and housing and mixed development,” he said.

He said these development projects will create thousands of job opportunities and income for the people to achieve high economic growth.

Yesterday, Oh demanded an explanation from Chow on PDC’s role while claiming it had become a land sales agency.

He said PDC’s early functions were to build affordable and medium-cost houses for the people.

“Is Oh Tong Keong suggesting that we should keep these land banks and stop any development because we do not want to sell them to potential investors?” Chow asked.

He said if the state were to use Oh’s development logic, the state would still be the sleepy fishing village it once was.