Umno Youth chief accuses Pakatan of vote-buying by giving out hampers to Orang Asli

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 25 — As the two-week campaigning for Cameron Highlands by-election comes to an end, Pakatan Harapan (PH) was hit by another blow after Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki accused it of vote buying tonight.

On his Instagram account, Asyraf posted a picture of three men dressed in red colour T-shirts featuring the PH logo, delivering hampers.

He alleged that PH campaigners were delivering the hampers to Orang Asli around the Perkampungan Orang Asli Pos Terisu.

“Seems like PH’s machinery was shown distributing hampers to Orang Asli voters around Kampung Terisu.

“The picture was taken by Umno Youth mobile squad who has been assigned to all the Orang Asli village as we have expected this political corruption will occur at the last minute before polling day,” he wrote.

The veracity of his claim could not be ascertained, and it is unsure whether Asyraf had actually reported his allegation to the Election Commission.