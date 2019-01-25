Tempasuk assemblyman first to join Warisan after mass Sabah exodus

Datuk Musbah Jamli (right) presents his application form to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 ― Tempasuk assemblyman Datuk Musbah Jamli is the latest elected representative to join the Parti Warisan Sabah bandwagon, giving the party its 45th state assemblyman in the 65-seat house.

The former Kota Belud Umno deputy chief was among those who quit Umno en masse last month.

“In the end I choose this platform because it is a local party and the best platform to fight for Sabahans' interest,” he said when met at a press conference to officially handover his application form to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Musbah said that he and his ex-Umno comrades had at first been keen to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) but he later decided against it.

“PPBM is a national party, no different to Umno. I decided that a local platform is best for the current political landscape,” he said.

Musbah also said he wanted to join the government’s side in order to ensure continuity of development projects in his constituency.

“There’s a lot of projects in my area now, if I am on the opposition side, the projects may be delayed and the people will lose out,” he said.

“I join the party with an open heart and hope that we can unite Sabahans for the betterment of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shafie told reporters that he was expecting more of the former Umno assemblymen and MPs would join Warisan to be able to better fight for good change for the state.

“I have met a few of them, and they have indicated sincerely to give them time. We cannot force them, but I hope they will join us. In politics, you have to be willing in the struggle,” he said.

Last month, nine state assemblymen and five MPs quit Umno as a group due to loss of confidence in the central leadership. Musbah is the first one to state his direction.

The rest will decide whether to remain as independents, join PPBM, or Warisan.