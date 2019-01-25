Sultan Abdullah says will do utmost best in discharging duties as Agong

Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah greets guests during a thanksgiving dinner held at a new mosque in Temerloh district here today, January 25, 2019. ― Bernama pic

TEMERLOH, Jan 25 ― “I will do my best in discharging my duties as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

This was the reaction of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah when he was appointed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year period beginning Jan 31 by the Special Conference of Rulers yesterday.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude for the trust and award and thanked the Malay Rulers for having faith in him to take on the responsibility as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I will certainly need all the cooperation, advice and guidance to be able to do my utmost best .. May Allah bless and help us to develop Malaysia,” he told the media after a thanksgiving dinner held at a new mosque in Temerloh district here today.

Also present was Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The event was also attended by Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mu'adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah and Sultan Abdullah's son, Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

As part of the programme Sultan Abdullah presented donations to 200 underprivileged people including 30 religious secondary school students.

Meanwhile, Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskadariah expressed her gratitude on Sultan Abdullah being elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I pray that His Highness will perform his role as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to the best of his ability. After all he has vast experience in state administrative matters as he was the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang for almost 44 years.

“I am confident that HIs Highness will strive to be a better person and I will always give him my support,” she said. ― Bernama