Selangor has its own formula to ensure new water tariffs are not a burden, says MB

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the Selangor state government is holding discussions with the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources and the National Water Services Commission (Span) regarding new water tariff rates. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLANG, Jan 25 ― The Selangor government will use its own formula to determine the new water tariff rates to ensure it does not burden consumers in the state, especially those in the Bottom 40 (B40) group.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government was currently holding discussions with the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources and the National Water Services Commission (Span) regarding the new rates.

“Selangor has its own formula to determine the new rates so that it is not burdensome, as currently, management costs for one cubic metre of water are RM0.96 sen, while consumers only pay less than RM0.40 sen.

“In fact, during the time of the two previous Selangor menteris besar, Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the state leadership had assured that any increase in water tariffs would not burden the people,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony to hand over land ownership grants and notice 5A to 61 residents of Kampung Sungai Sireh Tambahan here, today.

He was asked to comment on Abdul Khalid's statement yesterday, which described a statement by the Minister of Land, Water and Natural Resources, Dr. Xavier Jayakumar that the people need to show their compassion to the government over the rise in water tariffs on Wednesday, as embarrassing. ― Bernama