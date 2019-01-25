Police ready for increased traffic volume in Cameron Highlands tomorrow

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is ready to face the increase in traffic volume which will cause traffic congestion in Cameron Highlands during the parliamentary by-election tomorrow, said Pahang police chief Datuk Mohd Zakaria Ahmad.

“A total of 110 traffic policemen has been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow on all roads in Cameron Highlands tomorrow,” he said in a press conference, here, today.

Based on Bernama’s survey during the campaign period which began on January 12, the routes especially in focus points such as Tanah Rata and Brinchang were very congested on Saturdays and Sundays and it expected to worsen when voters living outside the constituency returned home to vote.

With regard to safety aspects, Mohd Zakaria said, 1,148 police officers and personnel were assigned to ensure the polling day peaceful, smooth and under control.

“As a law enforcement we will ensure the situation under control and hope all voters will cast their ballots without fear or worry.

It would include in the event of any contingencies by providing the sufficient number of personnel and resources, to ensure the best service, he said.

However, he said, based on the current trend during the campaign period that was good and under control, police did not expect any contingencies (to occur).

Meanwhile, Zakaria said that during 14 days of campaign period, police received a total of 29 reports involving various cases and the investigation papers were opened for the distribution of ballot papers that went viral on the social media.

Tomorrow by-election will witness a four-cornered fight involving Pakatan Harapan’s M. Manogaran, Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Ramli Mohd Nor and two independent candidates, namely, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election is being held after the Election Court declared the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from BN in the 14th General Election, null and void for vote-buying. — Bernama