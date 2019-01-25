Petrol pump prices stay for another week

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will stay the same for next week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol will stay the same for next week at RM1.98 and RM2.28 per litre respectively, the Ministry of Finance announced today.

Effective midnight until February 1, diesel pump price will however go up by 1 sen to RM2.18 per litre.

The APM was implemented on January 5, with RON97 retailing for RM2.23 a litre, RON95 (RM1.93) and diesel (RM2.04).

Despite the weekly fuel float system, the government will cap retail prices at RM2.20 per litre for RON95 petrol and RM2.18 per litre for diesel through subsidies.