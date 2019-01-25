Perak MB: Vote for Pakatan candidate to ensure aid from Putrajaya

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged the people of Cameron Highlands to be wise and vote for the right candidate as they cast their votes tomorrow.

He said even though the outcome of the by-election would not have a bearing on either the federal or state government, he said voters should pick a candidate that represents the federal government.

“For the sake of political stability, it is more suitable to vote for the candidate that represents the federal government,” he said adding that this would make it easier for people to receive aid.

“Ensure Pakatan Harapan candidate is chosen to represent the people of Cameron Highlands,” he added.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest, the candidates are M. Manogaran of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ramli Mohd Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, former Aminuddin Baki Institute lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib and farmer Wong Seng Yee.