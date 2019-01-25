Perak MB urges B40 group to register with state housing board

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says a recent study has found that the monthly household income of over 80 per cent of Perakians totalled to RM6,000. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged those in the low-income B40 category to register with the state's Housing and Real Property Board (LPHP) so that the state can look into a better housing plan for them.

He said a recent study has found that the monthly household income of over 80 per cent of Perakians totalled to RM6,000.

“This does not correspond with the number of people who have registered with LPHP which recorded only 10,000 applicants up to November last year,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said those under the B40 category that have yet to purchase their first property should register with LPHP so that the state could build housing catering to their needs.

“We do not want to have a situation where there is an imbalance between the offer for affordable housing and applications,” he told reporters after handing over keys to purchasers of Casa Kayangan @ Meru, here.

He said the Pakatan Harapan government had set a target of 50,000 affordable houses in the next five years.

Ahmad Faizal said the effort was in line with the administration's commitment in providing social fairness to the people.

He said he was not sure why many under the B40 category did not register themselves with LPHP.

State executive councillor in charge of Housing and Local Government Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who was also present, said LPHP would go on roadshows to promote itself during the launching of new property projects.