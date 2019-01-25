NGO: Clean drinking water is all Cameron Highlands voters want

Ramakrishan predicts that the party that can provide clean drinking water for the people of Cameron Highlands will get their votes. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Jan 25 ― An environmental NGO wants the new Cameron Highlands MP ― who will be elected tomorrow ― to tap clean water resources for the people living in the highlands.

The Cameron Highlands Environmental Awareness Society (REACH) claims tests on drinking water in the area found eight types of pesticide and even the presence of E-coli bacteria.

REACH president R. Ramakrishnan, in a phone interview with Malay Mail, is pushing for the new MP to get an allocation from Putrajaya to tap water at the Kuala Terla forest reserve.

“We have proposed to the Pahang state government to extend its water pipe into the Kuala Terla forest reserve to tap the clean water resources but our proposal fell on deaf ears,” he said.

He said while water was under the state, the MP could seek an allocation for the project.

As the by-election draws to a close at midnight, Ramakrishan predicts that the party that can provide clean drinking water for the people will get their votes.

He also listed the one-way street at Brinchang as another reason for voters to decide whom to vote for tomorrow.

“During the campaign in the 14th general election, Datuk C. Sivarraajh promised to revert the one-way street to two ways if he won. Up till he vacated the seat, the road was still a one-way street,” he said.

Ramakrishnan said the one-way street system was affecting business in the area.

“The shops there are dying as a result of the one-way street,” he added.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ramli Mohd Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, former Aminuddin Baki Institute lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib and farmer Wong Seng Yee.

The Election Court annulled Sivarraajh’s win in the 14th general election last November.