Najib’s ‘king of trolls’ claim a bid for sympathy, Dr M says

(From left) M. Manogaran, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng during the prime minister’s visit to Cameron Highlands January 25, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LIPIS, Jan 25 — The whole fuss about Datuk Seri Najib Razak declaring himself as the so-called “king of trolls” was merely a ploy to seek public sympathy, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said Najib is trying to change his image to cover up his alleged wrongdoings while in the previous administration.

“He is trying to seek people’s sympathy as he was maltreated by the public due to his action,” he told reporters when met at the Masjid Al Muhajirin here.

“When he was the prime minister back then, before someone even being charged, they have to wear the orange prison attire.

“But we have given exception for him even though he has a number of charges in the court. He tells so much of stories just to seek sympathy, but people have to think that the person like him can be trusted? He stole people’s money and he can’t deny that,” he added.

Najib, who was hit with a number of charges for several offences in relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, recently became a social media sensation.

The scandal-plagued Pekan MP belittles the ruling Pakatan Harapan government in almost all of his social media posting, which earned him the king of troll title, alongside with the recent tagline “Malu apa bossku” (“Why the shame, boss?” in Malay), which turned into a rallying cry among his supporters, especially the youths.