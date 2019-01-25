MRCB-George Kent inks LRT3 contract with Prasarana

Passengers waiting to board an LRT train in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd and its partner George Kent Bhd (MRCB-GK) have signed an agreement contract with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd for the Light Rail Transit Three (LRT3) project.



In a statement today, MRCB-GK made the announcement to Bursa Malaysia about the signing of the fixed price contract for the proposed design, construction, completion, testing and commissioning of the LRT3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia in Klang.

“George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad wishes to announce that MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd has today entered into a contract in relation to the project with Prasarana Malaysia Berhad,” the statement reads.



In November last year, MRCB-GK received a letter of appointment from Prasarana for the LRT3 project from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia for a fixed price contract of RM11.856 billion.



Works on the LRT3 slowed down in October last year, pending the signing of a new contract following a review of the project by the Pakatan Harapan government.



The fixed price contract is a further reduction of the cost announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in July last year that the Cabinet had given its approval to continue with the LRT3 project at a reduced cost of RM16.63 billion or a 47 per cent reduction.



The projected cost of the LRT3 project submitted by Prasarana in March last year was RM31.65 billion.