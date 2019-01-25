Missing Irish man believed to be still in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Stephen Warde, the Irish man reported missing in Malaysia for more than two months now, is still believed to be in Malaysia, said city police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

The 32-year-old came to Malaysia alone on November 15 and rented a unit at the Mercu Summer Suites in Jalan Sultan Ismail here.

He was last seen on December 28, a day before his tenancy was to expire.

“He was supposed to check out from the unit on December 29 , but did not do so his personal belongings are still there. Police are intensifying the search for him,” he told a press conference here today.

He said checks showed his passport has not been used to exit the country.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-26002222 or its control centre hotline at 03-26977099 or the nearest police station.

The international media has reported his disappearance after his family lost contact with him.

On other matters, Mazlan said police had submitted the investigation papers involving the case of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s son to the public prosecutor and were awaiting further instructions.

The minister’s 31-year-old son was detained by police after he tested positive for cannabis at an entertainment outlet in Jalan Ampang here on January 5.

He also said that police busted the ‘Geng Along Besi’ gang that was stealing steel drain covers around Putrajaya with the arrest of two men, aged 32 and 37, in raids in Taman Bukit Mewah Ampang and Taman Prima Kajang, on Saturday and January 17 respectively.

Police recovered 332 missing drain covers worth RM29,880 in the raids, he added. — Bernama