MACC nabs two company managers over project embezzlement

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — Two company managers are in remand for six days from today to facilitate investigation into embezzlement of projects, worth RM15 million, at a ministry since 2017.

The managers, both women and from different companies, were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at its headquarters at 8pm yesterday when they went to give their statements.

The remand order against the two women, aged 41 and 44, was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim.

According to a MACC source, the two of them were believed to have master-minded the embezzlement of projects at the ministry concerned.

They were believed to have conspired with another person to obtain projects from the ministry which were then given to certain companies since 2017, said the source, adding that the two women were believed to have received between 20 and 30 per cent from each project. ― Bernama