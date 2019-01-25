Judge advises PKR’s Rafizi, NFCorp to resolve dispute amicably

On June 13, 2018, NFCorp and Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail said that they would continue with the committal proceedings against PKR’s Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pic). ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The High Court today advised National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp), its executive chairman and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli to settle the committal proceedings (contempt of court) filed by NFCorp, amicably.

Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad gave the advice to the parties involved when the case was mentioned in chambers in the presence of lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah representing NFCorp as well as Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail and Razlan Hadri Zulkifli and Ho Kok Yew acting on behalf of Mohd Rafizi.

“The judge also set February 11 for further case management,” Razlan Hadri told reporters after the case mention.

On June 13, 2018, NFCorp and Mohamad Salleh informed the court that they would continue with the committal proceedings against Mohd Rafizi after the former Pandan MP refused to remove an article about NFC from his blog and Facebook.

On May 23, 2017, Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp were granted leave to commence committal proceedings against Mohd Rafizi after he posted another article about NFC despite a court order forbidding him from doing so.

Mohd Rafizi had also applied to set aside the committal application filed by Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp related to the purchase of property at KL Eco City, Bangsar.

On October 31, 2016, the High Court ruled in favour of Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp and ordered Mohd Rafizi to pay RM200,000 in damages to both plaintiffs.

However, the court dismissed Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp's suit against Malaysiakini, named as the second defendant, and ordered the plaintiffs to pay RM50,000 to the news portal. ― Bernama