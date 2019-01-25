Isa Samad applies for return of passport to perform umrah

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the KL Court Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who is facing one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of corruption, involving more than RM3 million, in connection with a hotel purchase by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) in Kuching, Sarawak, today applied for the return of his impounded passport to perform the umrah.

Mohd Isa, 70, who planned to perform the pilgrimage between February 10 and 21, submitted the application through his lawyer, Ridha Abdah Subri, before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi when the case came up for mention today.

Azura, however, chided Mohd Isa for the delay in submitting the application as it would disrupt the smooth proceeding for other cases.

“I do not want to prevent (Mohd Isa) from getting the passport, especially to perform the umrah, but it has to be done early,” she said, adding that the application should be made at least one and a half months early.

Earlier, Ridha Abdah informed the court that the defence had submitted an online application for the return of the passport yesterday (January 24), but there were some technical problems and apologised for the delay.

The court then set January 31 to hear the application and February 26 for mention of the case and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai prosecuted.

On December 14 last year, Mohd Isa pleaded not guilty to the CBT charge and nine counts of corruption involving more than RM3 million in connection with the hotel purchase FIC and was allowed bail of RM800,000 in one surety.

On the first count, Mohd Isa was charged as director of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd and trusted with the company fund, had committed CBT by approving a proposal for the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, for RM160 million without the approval of the Felda Board of Directors.

His action was contrary to the decision of the Felda Board of Directors at its meeting, No. 303 dated June 25, 2013 that was made in respect of the implementation of the trust in which members of the Felda Board of Directors had given their mandate to members of the FIC Board of Directors to make decision on investments involving projects valued at RM100 million and below.

He was charged with committing the offence at Level 50, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here on April 29, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

On the second to the 10th charge, Mohd Isa was charged with dishonestly receiving gratification for himself, in cash totalling RM3,090,000.00, from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through one Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, as gratification for helping to approve the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak , by FIC Sdn Bhd , for RM160 million.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here between July 21, 2014 and December 11, 2015. — Bernama

The charges were made under Section 16a(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.