Guan Eng: Auditor-General report proves Pahang owes federal govt RM3.2b

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today reiterated that the Pahang state government indeed owes the federal government RM3.178 billion.

He said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail's statement that Pahang only owes RM760 million was baseless as based on the Accountant-General's Department (AGD), the state owes RM3.178 billion.

“Records obtained from AGD proves that since 2014 Pahang has the highest debt among all the states. In fact, 2018 and 2019 is not the first time Pahang became the state with the highest debt.

“Pahang has been the champion in having the highest debt in the country since 2014,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said Pahang had already owed RM2.2801 billion since 2014 and most importantly this has been audited and verified by the Auditor-General.

“Is the Pahang Mentri Besar questioning the Auditor-General report from the year 2014 to 2017.

“Even though Pahang's debt has been high since 2014, the previous Barisan Nasional administration has never been blamed for the situation and was never asked to solve Pahang's debt problems,” he said.

Lim said Pahang's financial records showed that the state government's operating expenditures have consistently went over its revenue.

“The constant current deficit shows an irresponsible and unethical financial management.

“The Auditor-General's report on Pahang's financial statement also shows that it's not stable,” he said.

Lim said the Auditor-General has advised the Pahang state government to take steps to improve its financial status by spending wisely and undertake efforts to increase the state's revenue collection so that it can cover current operating expenses.

On Wednesday Wan Rosdy had said that the state government only owes the federal government RM760 million up to December 31, 2018.

He said the RM3.178 billion in state government debt to the federal government as quoted by Lim was incorrect.

Wan Rosdy pointed out that during the big flood in Pahang in 2014, the state government had to spend RM40 million which the federal government had asked Pahang to advance first but claimed that it has not been reimbursed.

Besides that, he reportedly said that the state government was forced to spend RM2.2 billion on water supply improvement and maintenance.