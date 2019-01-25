Guan Eng: Appointment of Agong proves Malaysia is a sovereign nation

Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (left) has been appointed as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The DAP has conveyed its congratulations on the selection of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the appointment of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the new King reflected Malaysia as a sovereign nation that followed the law as well as respecting the Malay customs and traditions practised for so long.

“The DAP also offered the highest congratulations on the proclamation of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

“It also reflects the maturity of the democratic practice in Malaysia which formed the basis for stability and unity for all Malaysians and our source of strength in developing the country together,” he said in a statement, here today.

Lim, who is also the Finance Minister, said the appointment of Sultan Abdullah and Sultan Nazrin as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the Conference of Rulers had gone smoothly according to the legal process stipulated by the Federal Constitution and the constitutional monarchy system.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department P. Waytha Moorthy also conveyed his congratulations and gratitude on the appointment.

“Malaysians are happy and thankful on the appointment of Sultan Abdullah, a ruler who is friendly, concerned for his subjects, loving and yet firm as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The administration of the nation under Sultan Abdullah is certain to preserve national solidarity, peace and stability enjoyed until now,” he said.

Meanwhile in Alor Gajah, Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the people was confident Sultan Abdullah could give shelter to the people as he reflected the personality of a truly people-centric ruler.

The Chief Minister said the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong certainly has characteristics of a leader and the people were fortunate to have a State Head who was concerned for their welfare and frequently went down on the ground to meet his subjects. ― Bernama