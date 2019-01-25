FT minister: RM3.2m in grants allocated to KL, Putrajaya, Labuan in 2019

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall January 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The Federal Territories Ministry will channel RM2.19 million in activity grants and RM1.03 million in management grants this year to Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Its minister Khalid Abdul Samad said that every zone in the three areas would get RM50,000 in activity grant and sub-zones would get RM20,000 each while each zone would get RM20,000 each in management grant and sub-zones would get RM10,000 each.

He said this when speaking at the Presentation Ceremony of the Credentials of Appointment of the Federal Territory Resident Representative Council (MPPWP) for 2019/2020 here today which involved 13 zones and 77 sub-zones for the three provinces.

Meanwhile, Khalid said, for the first time, the chairman of the designated zones would be paid a fixed allowance of RM2,500 per month for a zone covering four sub-zones and below, RM3,000 for zones with five or six sub-zones and for seven sub-zones upwards, the zone chairman would receive an allowance of RM3,500 a month.

In addition, Khalid also introduced the 'Territory Van' initiative to be launched in conjunction with the 2019 Federal Territory Day.

Thirteen vans that would operate for each parliamentary constituency would ease the burden of local communities and facilitate transportation especially for the B40s, he added. ― Bernama