Dr M flies by rented chopper to Cameron Highlands to campaign for Pakatan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during a visit to Cameron Highlands January 25, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 25 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had flown in a rented helicopter today to Cameron Highlands to campaign for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the by-election on the eve of polling.

The PH chairman, in conveying a message to his political rival and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said the PH government adhered to the rules of the Election Commission (EC) prohibiting the use of government assets in election campaigns.

“These rules are applicable not only to the Opposition political parties but also to the government parties. For example, I am not allowed to use RMAF (Royal Malaysian Air Force) aircraft, which belong to the government. I have to rent a private helicopter. It is wrong to use a government helicopter,” he said when addressing residents of Sungai Koyan at Dataran Felda Sungai Koyan 1 near here.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, said he was puzzled by Najib, saying that the former prime minister was campaigning here and there and trying to teach the present government how to administer the country.

“Now, he is giving speeches here and there, advising us how to run the country. Why didn’t you do it when you were the prime minister? Now, he is good at educating us how to govern the country,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of PH, Ramli Mohd Noor of BN and two independents, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib.

It is being held following the Election Court’s nullification of the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of BN in the 14th general election due to vote-buying. ― Bernama