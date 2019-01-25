Dr M defends Manogaran for Cameron Highlands, says Malays have to return favour

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Masjid Al Muhajirin in Sungai Koyan 1, Cameron Highlands for Friday prayers January 25, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LIPIS, Jan 25 ― Pakatan Harapan(PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today defended the selection of M. Manogaran as its candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election, saying it is the right choice despite claims that he is not the suitable for a constituency which has a large number of Malay and Orang Asli voters.

“He is the right candidate. He is not alone, we are all behind him,” he told reporters when met at the Masjid Al Muhajirin in here.

“In other places, the Indians have to support Malays. Here the Malays have to support the Indians.

“If we don't support them (Indians) here, then in the other places they won’t support us and we will lose. So the selection of the candidate is right,” he explained.

Earlier, thousands of Cameron Highlands residents dressed in red t-shirts featuring the PH logo flocked Dataran Sungai Koyan, near Masjid Al Muhajirin, to hear Dr Mahathir speak.

This is also the first time that any of the PH leaders have managed to attract large numbers of crowd in the Jelai constituency, which is believed to be a stronghold of Barisan Nasional, in the two weeks of the by-election campaigning.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency has a total of 32,009 registered voters, with 19,524 voters from the Tanah Rata state constituency while 12,485 is from the Jelai state constituency.

Malays make up the majority voters, at about 33.5 per cent, followed by ethnic Chinese at 29.48 per cent, Orang Asli at 21.56 per cent, ethnic Indians at 14.91 per cent and others at 0.55 per cent.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman also said that he is hopeful that the coalition would garner the support of the locals here based on the attendance at his speech today.

“We can see there is a hope based on the people who attended the speech, which I think is more than a thousand. But we can’t judge by that alone.

“We hope we can get the support of the people in Sungai Koyan and Cameron Highlands as a whole. We will do our best for the people here,” he said.

Manogaran will be facing off against BN’s Ramli Mohd Noor and independent candidates Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib.

The polling day for the by-election is tomorrow.