Cameron Highlands: Pakatan's Dr M gives campaign a boost

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a ceramah at Dataran Sungai Koyan 1 in Cameron Highlands January 25, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 25 ― As the campaign for the parliamentary seat of Cameron Highlands moves into its final hours, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave the ruling coalition a boost.

At a ceramah held in the Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold of Sungai Koyan here, he attracted a crowd of more than 1,000.

The Orang Asli here have been BN supporters for the past 43 years; PH's ground-level campaign team did not get much traction here despite pitching tents in the area.

Made up of Orang Asli and Malays, the crowd that came to listen to Dr Mahathir was bigger than the one for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The political battle for the country’s hilltop tourist destination of Cameron Highlands has been a fierce one; the cold air does not seem to have cooled down the political temperature in either parties.

Two local candidates ― farmer Wong Seng Yee and former lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib ― joined the fray but observers and analysts regard them as no challenge against PH and BN.

Right from the start, Pakatan went on defence mode, doing damage control when its candidate and a Senator issued statements that slighted the feelings of Orang Asli voters.

The Orang Asli comprise 22 per cent of the some 32,000-odd voters while Malays comprise 34 per cent, followed by the Chinese at 30 per cent and Indians 14 per cent.

While the assumption is that the Malays are for BN, Chinese for PH and Indians split, with the Orang Asli being the voting group that both political rivals would like to swing.

For PH, a loss here may signal the start of a losing streak as there are by-elections coming up in Semenyih and Rantau where pundits think the Opposition has a fighting chance.

For BN, losing Cameron Highlands, which it has held since the seat was first created in 2004, means it no longer has the real and true support of the people.

In short, both sides of the political must see a win for losing may have long-term effects.