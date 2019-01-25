After MAS ‘pork image’ confusion, restaurant comes up with clever Wagyu beef 10-year challenge

Curious Kitchen’s Wagyu Strip Loin dish was mistaken for pork earlier this week after it was spotted in MAS’ ‘Going Places’ magazine. — Picture via Instagram/Curious Kitchen

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — How well do you know the difference between beef and pork?

To clear up the confusion between the two animal proteins, contemporary cuisine restaurant Curious Kitchen is taking up social media’s latest obsession — the 10-year challenge — to set the record straight.

Curious Kitchen was thrust into the spotlight earlier this week when an article about them appeared in Going Places, Malaysia Airlines’ (MAS) inflight magazine.

Following accusations of promoting pork, the national carrier issued an apology but also clarified that the image featured was in fact slices of beef and squid.

The Instagram post features two identical images of the Tropicana Avenue restaurant’s Wagyu Strip Loin dish side by side with the caption, “Here’s our 10 Year Challenge. Drop by our kitchen and we’ll show you the difference.”

The image was also accompanied by a fine print that reads: “Haven’t cracked it? It’s still beef lah.”

If you’re having a sudden hankering for beef and are curious to try out Curious Kitchen’s now-famous dish, its Wagyu Strip Loin has now been taken off the menu, the restaurant announced on its social media platforms yesterday.

“Our Wagyu Strip Loin couldn’t handle the sudden fame and has since retired. We now welcome a new addition to our family,” the post read, alongside a snapshot of the menu’s latest addition.

The image also came with a caution, “Wagyu beef rib, not to be mistaken for pork.”