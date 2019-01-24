Sultan Mizan of Terengganu chairs meeting to elect new Agong

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, today chaired the special meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The meeting, which began at 11.15am, was attended by eight of the nine Malay Rulers. The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who resigned as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6, did not attend the meeting.

Besides Sultan Mizan, the other Malay Rulers in attendance were the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar; Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The election is to fill the vacancy in the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Currently, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, is discharging the duties of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama