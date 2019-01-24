Sarawak to enforce smoking ban at all eateries on March 1

Sarawak will enforce the smoking ban starting March 1 this year. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Jan 24 — State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian today said that smoking ban in all eateries in Sarawak will be enforced starting March 1 this year in line with the decision of the Federal government.

He said the State Cabinet, in its meeting this morning, has agreed to implement the smoking ban at all eateries for the health of the general public.

“The Cabinet also agreed that the first six months from March 1 will be an educational enforcement period and that no compound will be issued during this period,” he said.

He said licensed operators, with the approval of the local authorities, may designate smoking zones at an area not less than three metres away from the nearest tables where food is being served.

Dr Sim said it is the responsibility of operators to ensure that such a place is kept clean at all times.

Smoking ban at all eateries in Peninsular Malaysia was enforced on January 1 while that in Sabah the ban was enforced on February 1.

In October last year, the Health Ministry announced that smoking in all restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres even in open-air eateries are banned.

Those caught smoking in prohibited areas will be fined up to RM10,000 or face two years’ jail while eateries found to have allowed customers to light up will be slapped with a maximum fine of RM2,500.

Smokers are, however, permitted to light up 3m away from the establishments.

Besides tobacco products, vape and shisha with nicotine are also included in the ban.

Eatery operators are required to display prominently at least a 40cm x 50cm “no-smoking” poster at their premises.