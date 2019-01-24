Perak MB hails election of new Agong

Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah is elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Jan 24 ― Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has congratulated the Sultan of Pahang over the Ruler's appointment as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement here today, Ahmad Faizal also congratulated the Sultan of Perak who was elected the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said the decision by the Conference of Rulers ensures the continuity of Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system.

“With that, the Perak state government prays that the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah continues to be blessed with good health and wisdom in carrying out the duties as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

Earlier today, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said the Conference of Rulers declared after its 251st special meeting at Istana Negara, that Sultan Abdullah had been elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year reign beginning January 31, 2019.

He also said that Sultan Nazrin Shah would reign as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

The election of the new King was held following the unprecedented resignation of Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6.

The new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong would take their oath of office and sign the instrument of office on January 31.