People of Pahang overjoyed over appointment of Sultan Abdullah as Agong

Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (left) has been appointed as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 24 ― The people of Pahang are overjoyed with the appointment of Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh who is also Kuantan Member of Parliament said the joyful news came at a time when the people of the state were still celebrating the installation of the new Sultan 10 days ago.

“Personally, I am excited to be able to serve under Sultan Abdullah as my portfolio is religious affairs which comes under the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The Parliamentary session which begins in March will be launched by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the Sultan of Pahang which has special significance to me as someone from Pahang,” she said when contacted here today.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced today that a Meeting of the Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara agreed to appoint Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, effective from Jan 31.

Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang on Jan 15 at Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan near here after it was established that his father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah was gravely ill.

Pahang DAP Chairman Leong Ngah Ngah said it was common knowledge that Sultan Abdullah was a an approachable ruler of the people, something which he personally witnessed during his 27 years as Pahang state assemblyman.

“He is very close to the people and concerned about them. Whenever he finds out that there are people who are struck by disaster, he would immediately ask about them and there are times when he would meet them without bothering about protocol,” he said.

PKR secretary-general Lee Chean Chung who is also Semambu state assemblyman said Sultan Abdullah was a fair leader who respected democracy.

“He was very friendly with us and very professional in advising us to uphold the trust given to us by the people and to help improve the state economy and development,” he said.

To Pahang PAS deputy commissioner Andansura Rabu, the appointment of Sultan Abdullah was the best decision and he was confident the people of the state prayed that he would carry out his duties as Head of State well.

He said besides being a ruler of the people, Sultan Abdullah was also known as someone who upheld Islam and always reminded the Malays to remain united.

“In several instances before this, Sultan Abdullah had spoken of the importance of preserving unity, living in harmony and mutual respect,” he said.

Pahang MIC chairman V. Arumugam described the appointment of Sultan Abdullah as the best decision as he always prioritised the people, was very disciplined due to his military training and was a charitable person.

He said Sultan Abdullah always gave personal donations to the people who were hit by disaster. ― Bernama