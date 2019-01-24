Pahang govt has failed to provide land for affordable housing, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says the Pahang state government has so far failed to provide the right land for the development of affordable housing projects. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 24 ― The Pahang state government has so far failed to provide the right land for the development of affordable housing projects as requested by the federal government, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“I have been asking the state government to offer us the right land for the development of affordable housing projects. But the state government (Pahang) has not given us the land as requested,” she told reporters after attending a traditional cooking competition at Kampung Sungai Koyan 3, here, today.

She added that each state government needed to present a suitable and strategic land location which had good infrastructural development and transportation system.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, who is also PKR vice-president, said the federal government would not discriminate against the state government although it was an Opposition state.

“The central government is not like the previous BN (Barisan Nasional government). We will not cut the allocations that should be given to them.

Zuraida hoped that Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran would win the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election this Saturday, as it will be the beginning and will set the pace for Pahang to be “conquered” by PH in the next general election.

Cameron Highlands is seeing a by-election this Saturday followng the Election Court annulling the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election for vote-buying.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest involving the Pakatan Harapan and BN and two independent candidates.

Pahang DAP deputy chairman M. Manogaran is the PH candidate while BN is represented by Ramli Mohd Noor, a former senior police officer. The two independent candidates are a former lecturer at the Aminuddin Baki Institute, Sallehudin Ab Talib, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, who holds a Masters Degree in Horticultural Science. ― Bernama