No forgiving Pakatan if it U-turns on GLC reforms, say civil societies

(From left) Cynthia Gabriel, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, Edmund Terence Gomez, Nik Azura Nik Nasron and Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim attend a press conference in Petaling Jaya January 24, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 24 — Amid cronyism claims, a group of the country’s civil societies monitoring the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) today said there will be no forgiveness for the new administration if it fails to reform government-linked companies as promised.

National Human Rights Society (Hakam) president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan said while it is understood that certain pledges would take some time to be executed, she said reforming GLCs should not be one of them.

“I know that there are some things in the manifesto that may be difficult to achieve in a short time and we can forgive them for delaying some of these things. But this is not one of them.

“The reform easy to do and can be immediately done. We will be very unforgiving of PH where this is concerned.

“We will not forgive a breach of this item in their manifesto because there is no reason they cannot comply with this,” said Ambiga during a press conference on reforming GLCs for better governance.

The umbrella group, which consists of nine civil groups calling itself the GLC Reform Cluster, urged the government to form an independent task force to deal with the complex issues of GLCs.

Among the NGOs involved in pushing forward the cause to reform GLCs include Hakam, think tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas), a group of retired senior civil servants G25, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), and Gabungan Pembebasan Akademik.

“The task force we are asking for is something minimal if they do not do it, I would like an explanation from PH on why they cannot fulfil this simple request we make,” Ambiga said.

She said the work of civil societies has only just begun since the new government took over Barisan Nasional following the last May 9 election.

“Many thought our work is done, but it has just begun. We cannot put our feet up and do nothing,” she said.

Professor Edmund Terence Gomez, a senior fellow at Ideas, said the federal government has been responsive to calls for GLC reform.

“The government has responded and we have had discussions. It is not that they have not responded at all. They have listened.

“Our aim is to help and work with the government and we will go all out to bring about the reform. The task force is a highly qualified task force,” he said.

“GLCs are a complex issue and it is important to educate the people on GLCs,” he added.

PH promised in its GE14 manifesto to do away with political appointments for GLCs and similar agencies to depart from the culture practised by BN.

However, the ruling coalition has been recently called out over the appointment of several family members, associates and party members to senior positions in GLCs.

Earlier this week, a Johor DAP veteran accused the federal government of cronyism in the appointment of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) chair and board member.

But the AIM chair Datuk Junaidah Kiting, who is married to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya, and AIM board member Nurul Iman Dzulkefly, daughter of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, said their appointments were based on merit.