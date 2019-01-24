Mohamad Hassan: Posters alleging ‘DAP Hindu’, ‘Bunuh Adib’ nothing to do with us

Barisan Nasional acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks to reporters at the Brinchang MCA’s district voting centre, January 24, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said the coalition has nothing to do with a racially charged poster alleging that DAP is Hindu and suggesting that the party had “killed” firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

“I haven't seen such posters yet and I don’t think Barisan Nasional is behind it.

“It could have been the act of some individuals. The poster is not made by us. If the posters is made by some individuals, which has not connection with the party, then I could not say much about it,” he told reporters.

Earlier today, the smear tactics in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election got more vicious with the discovery of posters.

Pahang DAP deputy chief M. Manogaran, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, saw red after catching sight of those posters on social media.

He urged the person responsible to stop spreading such posters immediately and urged authorities to investigate and take immediate action.

The posters featured Manogaran’s face together with Adib who died from injuries sustained in a riot that broke out at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27 last year.

The poster also carried the words “DAP Hindu” and “Bunuh Adib”.

The Umno acting president also said that such posters and flyers which are racially-charged should not have been used during campaigning.

“We have to campaign in a healthy way. Even I would not allow if the party machinery had such thing,” he said.