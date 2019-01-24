Minister: No immediate need to suspend Companies Commission officers under MACC probe

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 24, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said he will not suspend the senior personnel in the Companies Commission (CCM) currently being investigated for corruption.

He said today that as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to make any arrests, it is still too early to suspend anyone.

“They are still gathering documentation, and I feel we have to be a little careful and give MACC the space it needs to conduct their investigations,” Saifuddin told a press conference at his ministry.

He said although CCM falls under his ministry’s purview, he will not obstruct MACC officers from carrying out their duties, and will continue to co-operate with them.

“I can only hope MACC, in performing their tasks, also abide by the rules, regulations and jurisdictional protocols, when doing so.

“The main thing is to let them do their thing. But if we have the time or if the situation demands for it, we will not rule out conducting our own internal investigation into the matter,” Saifuddin said.

MACC is investigating several cases at the commission, including a RM500 million corruption scandal over a non-tendered project, as well as the procurement process of several buildings in different states which are meant to be its offices.