Malaysia can learn from Thailand’s effort over neglected children

BANGKOK, Jan 24 — Malaysia can pick up something from the method implemented in Thailand in tackling the issue of neglected children and babies and those without citizenships, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said Malaysia was attracted at the commitment of the Thai government in ensuring their predicaments were appropriately championed.

‘‘I visited the Thai Red Cross Children’s Home (RCCH) and was attracted with the concern of the Thai government in ensuring the children and babies get the appropriate attention so that their basic needs such as education and health are met,’’ she told a media conference with the Malaysian media here today.

She said that she was attracted to the efforts taken by the centre to look for the next-of-kin of the neglected children who were sheltered at the centre.

‘‘First they will seek out the children’s families or closest relations so that the children could be returned to their rightful families. If the families are poor, the centre can assist them to take back the abandoned children. In fact, the shelter also has an adoption programme including from abroad,’’ she said. — Bernama