MACC remands assistant admin officer over alleged power abuse

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 ― An assistant administrative officer of a public university in penang is in remand for four days from today for allegedly abusing her power in connection with the awarding of supply and service work, worth RM140,000, at the university.

The remand order, which will expire January 27, was issued by George Town Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Muna Maria Azmi, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The woman, aged 42, was arrested at about noon yesterday when she presented herself at the Penang MACC office. ― Bernama