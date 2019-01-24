In Cameron Highlands, Pahang govt grants land permits to 22 smallholders

The announcement by Wan Rosdy was made amid the ongoing Cameron Highlands by-election. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — More than 20 smallholders in Cameron Highlands received forest reserve land permits from the Pahang state government yesterday.

The Star quoted Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail as saying that the move was meant to address concerns that the land, already used for farming, would be seized by the authorities.

“The Barisan Nasional state government is also concerned,” Wan Rosdy said before chairing the state exco meeting in Lipis yesterday.

“Even though we knew farming on the land was done without permits previously, we did not disturb them because they were trying to earn a living.”

Only farmers with more than 10 years of work on the land were granted permits, the English daily reported.

Now, Wan Rosdy said the state government may consider more applications should it find the land had been worked on by other farmers for the same period.

Approval would be subject to inspection and strict adherence to regulations.

A total of 73 permits had been granted so far with the previous ones issued in December.

Of the total, 64 were Chinese farmers, five Indians and the rest were Malays and Orang Asli.

The announcement was made amid the ongoing Cameron Highlands by-election, with just two days left on the campaign trail.

Wan Rosdy, however, was quoted as saying that the Pahang government had considered the proposal since he was still an exco member.

He claimed the policy could not be carried out immediately because a land survey had to be done in sensitive areas, especially highlands like Tanah Rata.

“It has to be scrutinised carefully and if there are no problems, then only the state can consider for approval.

“I have been told by the state Forestry Department director that there are more applications and we will try to help,” he said.