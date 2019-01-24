How does Ramli’s candidacy symbolise failure? Tok Mat asks Kit Siang

BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor speaks to reporters at Cameron Highlands January 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) acting chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is baffled by DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang’s claim that the coalition’s choice of candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election symbolised its failure for the Orang Asli.

He said that for the first time in the country’s history BN was fielding a member of the Orang Asli community, Ramli Mohd Noor, who is a former top cop, and this was a major milestone.

“I don’t know why he thinks Ramli’s achievement in the police force symbolises failure. He held a high post in the police force. Not many countries, provide such opportunity for the ethnic minority groups, especially the ones who champions democracy,” he told reporters after visiting MCA’s district polling office in Brinchang.

“We for the first time in the history of Malaysia have a candidate from the Orang Asli. So, I believe this is a good opportunity for the Orang Asli community to send their own representative to Parliament, and if it happens, then Ramli will definitely not symbolise failure as how Lim had claimed,” he said.

Malaysiakini on Tuesday reported Lim saying Ramli symbolised the failure and not the success of uplifting the indigenous population after six decades under the BN administration, as he believed more Orang Asli should have reached higher positions in all government departments and not only one in police force alone.

“Are we only going to produce one Orang Asli as state commercial crime director in 60 years, as at this rate, we will produce the second Orang Asli state commercial crime director in the next 60 years ― or two Ramlis in 120 years,” said Lim.