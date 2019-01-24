Former DAP rep charged with making false claims

Loh pleaded not guilty to both charges before judge Mohd Sabri Ismail. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 24 — Former DAP assemblyman Loh Chee Heng was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of making false claims, involving RM33,380, four years ago.

Loh, who was then Telok Datok (now known as Banting) Assemblyman, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges before judge Mohd Sabri Ismail.

He was charged, in his capacity as then Telok Datok Assemblyman, to have deceived his principal by using the documents, ‘Allocation Withdrawal Approval’ and a working paper on Telok Datok constituency 2015 Teachers’ Day celebration containing false information for the disbursement of RM13,380, despite knowing the programme was not implemented.

Loh, 41, was also charged with deceiving his principal by using the document [Allocation Withdrawal Approval’ and a working paper on Teluk Datok constituency 2015 Lantern festival Programme containing false information for the disbursement of RM20,000, despite knowing the programme was not carried out.

Both the offences, framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, were allegedly committed at the Kuala Langat District Office on June 8, 2015 and September 23, 2015, respectively.

He faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the false claims or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Mohd Sabri allowed Loh to be released on bail of RM40,000 in one surety for both charges and set February 25 for mention.

Loh, represented by lawyer Keppy Wong, was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohamad Suffian Ja’afar, prosecuted.

Loh’s membership in DAP was terminated in 2016 for allegedly misusing state funds allocated for his constituency. — Bernama