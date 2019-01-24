Don’t allow Najib to make comeback, Kit Siang implores Cameron Highlands outstation voters

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang addresses members of the media during a press conference in Brinchang, Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has urged Cameron Highlands outstation voters to return and vote in the by-election on Saturday to prevent Datuk Seri Najib Razak from making a political comeback.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today that the polls will not only be the most important for the constituency but will have far-reaching consequences for the country and future generations.

“It was supposed to be a very local by-election but it has suddenly been catapulted to national significance, as the former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak has decided to make it an acid test as to whether he could make a political comeback and even return as Malaysian prime minister in the 15th general election by 2023 by becoming the BN campaigner-in-chief in the by-election.

“Najib wants to make the Cameron Highlands by-election the launching-pad for his ‘Save Najib’ Campaign, which will be the opening salvo of his 15th general election agenda to make a political comeback and return as prime minister of Malaysia,” Lim said.

Denying Najib a political comeback, he said, is one of five national objectives of the by-election that the outstation voters must help to realise.

“The first national objective of the Cameron Highlands by-election is therefore for the Cameron Highlands voters to represent the nation to say three ‘Noes, viz No to Najib, No Najib political comeback and No Najib return to Putrajaya as Prime Minister.

“In short, defeat Najib’s plan to make Cameron Highlands by-election on Saturday the launching pad for a “Save Najib” campaign,” said Lim.

The other objectives, he said, were to tell the world that Malaysia rejects becoming a global kleptocracy, to show that Malaysians reject the formation of a political union between Umno and PAS, that the country rejects the toxic and vicious politics of the Umno-PAS axis, and to endorse the results of the last general election.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ramli Mohd Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, former Aminuddin Baki Institute lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib and farmer Wong Seng Yee.

It is being held after the Election Court on November 30 last year annulled the victory of C. Sivarraajh of BN in the 14th general election due to vote-buying.