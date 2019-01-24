Dissolve PPBM? Whatever for, Perak MB asks Umno

Ahmad Faizal likened PPBM to a business, which was doing well, unlike Umno. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Jan 24 — Umno should be dissolved as it is losing members and not Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He was responding to Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement yesterday calling for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to dissolve PPBM as the party has attained its main objective, which was to oust former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Ahmad Faizal likened PPBM to a business, which was doing well, unlike Umno.

“My shop is visited by many. Our business is prosperous. Only if a business is not visited by the people, it should close shop,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Taiping Municipal Council and Fukuoka City, Ahmad Faizal said he was now the mentri besar of Perak.

“We should not close shop. I think please tell Ustaz Asyraf that it is Umno that should wind up,” he said.

Earlier, when asked to comment on Asyraf Wajdi’s statement, Ahmad Faizal wondered out loud if Umno was still around.

Asked if Umno members should join PPBM should the party be dissolved, Ahmad Faizal said PPBM accepts anyone’s application but all potential members would be vetted first.

“Those who do not confess their mistakes, do not repent, do not want to return to the right path to advance our country will not be accepted,” he added.