Cops search Goldman Sachs’ Malaysian law firm for 1MDB-linked documents

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The police this morning searched local law firm Rahmat Lim & Partners for documents linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), business daily The Edge reported.

According to The Edge, the police were looking for documents involving three 1MDB bonds worth US$6.5 billion which Goldman Sachs had handled when they were issued in 2012 and 2013, noting that Rahmat Lim were then acting for Goldman Sachs.

“The police are there now after obtaining a court order to do a search because the law firm had refused to hand over documents requested by the police,” a source was quoted as saying by The Edge.

The same source reportedly said local law firm Wong & Partners — which had acted for 1MDB in those transactions — had handed over requested documents to the police.

“Lawyers should not think that they can withhold documents in a criminal investigation,” the source was quoted as saying.

