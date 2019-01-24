CCID chief confirms raid at Goldman Sachs’ Malaysian law firm, says investigations still ongoing

Police have confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing at local law firm for documents linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) acting director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said a search is still ongoing at local law firm Rahmat Lim & Partners for documents linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“I can confirm that a raid which started at 10am is still underway at the law firm. Investigators are currently carrying out investigations.

“This is related to 1MDB and is a police follow up investigations,” he said today.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun earlier said he was not aware about a police raid but said if investigators were indeed there then there is nothing wrong with that, as it's just part of police investigations following the law.

Business daily The Edge this morning reported that police were looking for documents involving three 1MDB bonds worth US$6.5 billion (RM26.9 billion) which Goldman Sachs had handled when they were issued in 2012 and 2013, noting that Rahmat Lim were then acting for Goldman Sachs.

A source told The Edge that police were there after obtaining a court order to do a search because the law firm had refused to hand over documents requested by the police.

The same source reportedly said local law firm Wong & Partners — which had acted for 1MDB in those transactions — had handed over requested documents to the police.

Malay Mail contacted the two law firms for comment on the reported raid and clarification on their role in the 1MDB saga.

“Wong & Partners does not comment on ongoing investigations,” the firm told Malay Mail in an email reply.

Last December 17, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said Goldman subsidiaries, two of the US investment bank’s former employees, as well as two former 1MDB employees have been charged in relation to three 1MDB bonds.

The AGC said the charges were based on providing allegedly false or misleading statements in the misappropriation of US$2.7 billion from the proceeds of the three bonds issued by 1MDB subsidiaries and arranged and underwritten by Goldman.

Yesterday, The Malaysian Reserve reported Goldman Sachs Group Inc as saying it had deposited all the net proceeds from three 1MDB bond transactions in 2012 and 2013 into 1MDB’s bank accounts.

“Not a cent of those funds has ever passed through any accounts controlled by Goldman Sachs, nor have any of those funds been subsequently moved or redirected under our authority,” the portal quoted an unnamed Goldman spokesman as saying in reply to its questions.

The three bond deals worth US$6.5 billion were cited by the publication as being named Project Magnolia, Project Maximus and Project Catalyse.