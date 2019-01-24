Cameron Highlands voters advised to come out early to vote

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun advised the voters not to vote at the last minute. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 24 ― Voters in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Saturday have been advised to come out early in the morning to vote because of the current uncertain weather conditions.

Election Commission Chairman (EC) Azhar Azizan Harun said although the voting period was fixed from 8am to 5.30pm, the voters were advised not to vote at the last minute.

“This is because of the uncertain weather conditions as rain is expected in the afternoon. There are also voting centres that will close earlier because of the logistics and their geographical positions,” he said in a statement today.

“The EC is also asking voters to make a preliminary check on the registration information before polling day which can be reviewed via the official EC portal www.spr.gov.my, at 03-88927018, or through the MySPR Semak application,” he said.

He said voters who already had the information on voter registration would not need to check at the EC booth but should instead record the information of the polling station, voting stream and voter’s number.

He said the voters were encouraged to bring the information and show it to the first voting clerk in the voting stream to facilitate the checking of their names and the smooth running of the voting process.

“They are also advised to bring their identity card or any official and valid identification document on polling day, and must not submit their identity card to other parties other than election officers on duty,” he said.

Azhar also said based on the electoral rolls in the third quarter of 2018 which was updated until December 14 last year, the number of eligible voters were 31,749, which included 110 postal voters.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest involving the Paktan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates.

M. Manogaran is the PH candidate while BN is represented by Ramli Mohd Nor, a retired police officer. The two independent candidates are a former lecturer at the Aminuddin Baki Institute, Sallehudin Ab Talib, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, who holds a Masters Degree in Horticultural Science. ― Bernama