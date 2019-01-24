After UK exposé, local think tank says tobacco money no longer funding its research

In 2018, the Board agreed that Ideas would no longer accept research grants from the tobacco industry. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) announced it no longer accepts money from the tobacco industry for its research, after its name and other think tanks worldwide were named in a British report today as donation recipients ― casting doubt on their studies to regulate smoking.

The local think tank said the decision to stop carrying out research financed by tobacco players was made last year, even as it stressed its independence in its studies.

“We have always been transparent about our funding, including from the tobacco industry and we have been uncompromising in our independence.

“Our research priorities and policy positions reflect our principles of rule of law, free markets, limited government and individual liberty,” it said in a brief statement posted on its website today.

“In 2018, the Board, in agreement with management, decided that Ideas would no longer accept research grants from the tobacco industry,” it added.

The statement comes after UK daily The Guardian published its reports that found Ideas to be among at least 53 free-market think tanks globally that had accepted donations from tobacco companies.

The Guardian had highlighted Ideas had signed on to two separate letters in 2016 and 2018 to the World Health Organisation to oppose the idea of plain packaging for cigarettes, and had also in 2017 opposed the idea of increasing the prices of cigarettes in Malaysia by imposing higher taxes due to the concern that it would increase illegal activities.

The Guardian said Ideas accepted funds from Philip Morris Singapore and Philip Morris Malaysia and that such funds from the Philip Morris International affiliates were during the 2015-2017 period, as well as funds from Japan Tobacco International in 2015 and 2017.

The Guardian said British American Tobacco confirmed that it had given donations to Ideas, but the tobacco company did not state which years the donations were made.

Among other things, Idaes had told The Guardian that it publishes its annual financial records on its website and that it may be the only civil society organisation in Malaysia which maintained this level of transparency.

“In these financial records, the names of tobacco firms are clearly mentioned and we have never denied this,” the think-tank was quoted saying.

Ideas also told The Guardian that it follows “a strict policy of editorial independence, which is a part of our contracts with all donors”, and that “no donations influence our research and analytical outputs” because of the policy.

Ideas said it advocates against the sale of duty-free cigarettes in Malaysia, while also saying: “It is incorrect to say that we attribute smuggling to taxes alone.”

In its response to The Guardian, Ideas was also quoted saying that there are multiple approaches to reduce public health harms, including controls.

“Ideas has taken this view that government control measures alone cannot reduce tobacco usage and has encouraged to consider harm reduction approach,” it was quoted as saying, also noting that it believes “we need to align with the private sector to end smoking”.