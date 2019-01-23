Umno Youth chief: Dissolve PPBM, since objective of overthrowing Najib achieved

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during Bicara Minda at Dewan Karangkraf in Shah Alam January 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should dissolve Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) as the party has attained its main objective, which was to oust former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Asyraf was asked about his thoughts on Dr Mahathir’s comments last year when the prime minister said the Umno he once knew no longer exists as the party’s focus now is only on defending Najib.

“I think Tun is desperate as time is not on his side.

“Now that Najib’s no more in the party, I would like to congratulate PPBM and since their job is done, they can close the party. I, in turn, would like to invite all PPBM members to join Umno,” Asyraf said after conducting a Facebook Live dialogue session at Wisma Karangkraf in Shah Alam.

Asyraf said out of the 23,000 Umno Youth branches throughout the country, none has shut down and are in fact now more active than ever with a new vision and mission.

He compared this with Aramada, PPBM’s Youth wing whose chief is Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who according to him, is struggling to find members and gain traction among Malaysians.

“Even their Youth wing chief has come out and said Malay rights aren’t relevant. So I ask who is going to defend Islam and Malay rights in Malaysia? It’s only Umno.

“Youth these days are more aware of their surroundings after Barisan Nasional lost the previous election. They feel they have a chance to move up and contribute to the party without any materialistic gains.

“But look at Armada. It is having difficulty establishing offices in any state. In fact, it is so desperate for members, it has to open recruitment counters in pasar tani (farmers’ markets),” added Asyraf.