Some 40,000 Ford Fiesta, Ranger affected by nationwide safety recall

According to Ford’s letter, the pawl spring tab inside one or more of the side-door latches may break. ― Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — Approximately 40,000 Ford Fiesta and Ranger models nationwide have been affected by a safety recall due to a defective side door latch that can cause a closed door to unlatch when the vehicles are being driven, a company spokesman said today.

In an email statement to Malay Mail’s queries, the Sime Darby Auto Connexion spokesman also confirmed a letter posted to the owners of the affected models last month.

Sime Darby Auto Connexion is Ford Motor Company’s exclusive distribution partner in Malaysia.

“We sent a letter to approximately 40,000 Fiesta and Ranger customers with specific Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in Malaysia to have the side door latches on their vehicles replaced.

“Parts are now available at all Ford dealerships and all of this work will be completed free of charge (parts and labour). The time needed for this repair is less than one-half day,” he said.

The spokesman also said the response from customers has been very encouraging but declined to divulge the exact number who have responded to the safety recall to date.

“It is an ongoing process and the response has been very encouraging. We are on track to complete all within our planned schedule,” he added.

According to Ford’s letter, the pawl spring tab inside one or more of the side-door latches may break.

“This condition will typically prevent the door from latching in affected vehicles.

“In certain situations where the door is able to be closed, the door may unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury,” it said.

The automobile company also apologised for the issue and said it was committed to correcting the problem with the assistance of its consumers.

The letter titled “Safety Recall Notice 18S06” pointed out that replacement work would take less than half a day but may be prolonged due to service scheduling requirements from respective vehicle dealers.

The company also stated those who have previously paid for side doors still needed to have the recall work performed to have the latest door latches installed.

A similar safety recall was also issued in Australia by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in November 18, 2018 on behalf of Ford Motor Company of Australia Limited.

The recall in Australia affected a total of 42,907 Ford Fiesta models (build date May 27, 2010-September 1, 2016) and 85,863 Ford Ranger models (build date May 23, 2011-May 20, 2015).