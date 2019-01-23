Sabah High Court sets Jan 30 for decision on lawyer’s legal action against Lokman Adam

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to Umno supporters outside the KL Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur October 19, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — The High Court will decide on January 30 an ex-parte application filed by a Sabah lawyer against Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for allegedly making unlawful and unwarranted statements on the appointments of Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and Attorney General Tommy Thomas.

Judge Celestina Stuel Galid set the date during the ex-parte application for leave by Sabah-based lawyer Marcel Jude Joseph when the case came up for mention today.

In Joseph’s suit filed on November 16 last year, he took Lokman to task for his comments that Malanjum and Tommy were “unfit and unqualified” to hold their respective positions.

He wanted the court to fine Lokman in contempt for claiming that the appointment of a non-Muslim and a Sabahan Malanjum for the top positions as unconstitutional, unlawful and against the interest of Islam and the interest of all Malaysians.

Lokman’s statement made during his speech at the Himpunan Kebangkitan Melayu in Pekan Kampung Gajah Perak in Pasir Salak on September 1, 2018 was carried by news portal Malaysiakini.

Joseph believed the statements were part of a campaign to impede and prejudice the administration of justice and judicial appointments in the country, while also aiming to reduce or cut short their appointments.

If, on January 30, the High Court decides in favour of Joseph, then Lokman will have to file his defence on the case.