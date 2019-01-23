Police arrest driver of car involved in Penang Bridge accident

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the man was arrested at the district police headquarters at about 2 am today when he came to surrender himself. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 23 — The police have arrested the driver of a car that was involved in an accident on the Penang Bridge on Sunday that caused another vehicle to plunge into the sea, killing its driver.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 21-year-old man, who was the driver of a Toyota Vios car, was arrested at the district police headquarters at about 2am today when he came to surrender himself.

“The police have recorded a statement from the man, who is an employee of a hairdressing salon,” he said.

The Toyota Vios and a Mazda CX-5 were involved in the accident at Km 4 of the bridge on the side heading from Penang Island to the mainland at 2.54am on Sunday.

The Mazda SUV fell into the sea due to the impact of the accident, with the driver, private college student Moey Yun Peng, 20, inside. The vehicle, with Moey’s body still in the driver’s seat, was hauled up yesterday from the seabed.

Nik Ros Azhan also said that the police had recorded statements from 15 people, including members of Moey’s family, his friends and eye-witnesses.

He said the post mortem on Moey’s body, conducted at the Seberang Jaya Hospital, showed that he had drowned.

The accident case had been classified as driving in a dangerous manner and causing death, he added. — Bernama