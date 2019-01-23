Pahang MB’s ‘let’s help each other’ statement an election offence, claims Bersih 2.0

Bersih 2.0 said Wan Rosdy’s remarks could be deemed as undue influence, an election offence under Section 9 of the Election Offences Act (EOA) 1954. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Bersih 2.0 today accused Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail of violating election rules by attempting to exert undue influence on Cameron Highlands voters ahead of polling on Saturday.

The electoral watchdog urged Wan Rosdy to immediately clarify his reported remarks that he as Pahang mentri besar, had the power to decide on all state land matters.

“To a farming community such as Cameron Highlands, the security of land tenure is a matter of great importance as their livelihood depends on it.

“Political parties should not abuse their power as federal or state government to turn incumbency into the basis for patronage to discriminate against constituencies that did not vote for their parties.

“Governments have a responsibility to discharge their duties to all citizens without bias and carry out their duties based on clear criteria and existing policies,” it said in a statement.

Wan Rosdy was reported to have told an audience after officiating a hall in Tien Hou Temple, Habu last Monday that he does not want to promise anything with regard to the Temporary Occupation Licences, except that the local farmers would live in better conditions compared to their present circumstances.

“I hope you all understand that we are all friends. We want to help... but (you) too must help. If (we) help each other that’s even better.

“Don’t we all want Cameron Highlands to be good and free from problems? If there are problems, we can talk about it,” he was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini in its coverage of the event.

Wan Rosdy then reportedly urged the voters there to support the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Cameron Highlands in the coming parliamentary by-election because land matters are under the state government’s jurisdiction.

Pahang is governed by the BN while Pakatan Harapan controls Purajaya.

Bersih 2.0 said Wan Rosdy’s remarks could be deemed as undue influence, an election offence under Section 9 of the Election Offences Act (EOA) 1954 or even an abuse of power as defined under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The election offence under the EOA 1954 carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to two years, RM5,000 fine or both while the penalty for abuse of power carries a jail term of up to 20 years under the MACC Act.

“Voters should not be subjected to such threat on their livelihood when casting their votes,” Bersih 2.0 said.