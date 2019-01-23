Odds favour BN in Cameron Highlands by-election, says Umno Youth chief

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during Bicara Minda at Dewan Karangkraf in Shah Alam January 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — With just two days of campaigning left, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has rated Barisan Nasional’s (BN) chances of winning the Cameron Highlands by-election “seven out of 10”.

He said the former ruling coalition has the edge over Pakatan Harapan (PH), primarily because they picked a local Orang Asli, former top cop Ramli Mohd Noor, as its candidate.

Speaking at a Facebook Live dialogue session at Wisma Karangkraf here today, he said the new Umno, which is the BN lynchpin, aims to cater to people’s sentiments, instead of pursuing individualistic or materialistic gains.

“From the early stages, when deciding a candidate, we focused on what the people would want. While traditionally this seat would have gone to an MIC member, this time we said the locals need a voice.

“If we picked someone from their ranks, a local, then hopefully, the people will be more receptive to us,” he said when elaborating on how Ramli was picked.

Asyraf was confident that with Ramli and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak hitting the campaign trail, BN will emerge victorious.

He disagreed that Najib would be a liability for BN due to the graft charges that he now faces.

“Najib is no longer the party leader and we in Umno feel that everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” said the former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“In fact, I noticed a very calm campaigning process with democracy on full show. There’s no fighting or bickering among the various parties and what we all should know is that Najib gets a lot of love from Felda residents.

“As Pekan MP and someone who cares about Umno, Najib wants to help the party.”

The Cameron Highlands by-election is set to take place this Saturday and sees a four-cornered contest involving Ramli, M. Manogaran from PH, and independent candidates Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib.