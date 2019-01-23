Man charged with molesting daughter

A 30-year-old army personnel was charged with molesting his five-year-old daughter. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, Jan 23 — An army personnel charged with molesting his five-year-old daughter said today he would not be obtaining legal counsel.

Clad in faded black t-shirt and jeans, the 30-year-old man told Datuk Julie Lack Abdullah that he was innocent before the start of his case today.

The man, who holds the rank of corporal, was accused of inserting his finger into his five-year-old daughter’s private parts last month at their Bandar Baru Putra home.

He was charged under Section 14(a) Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and faces a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

He will also be subject to police supervision for up to three years after serving his sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman did not recommend bail for the accused.

“As the accused stays in the same house as the victim and her mother, the prosecution is worried there may be witness tampering,” she said.

She added although the accused did not pose a flight risk as he was still in service, bail should not be given to protect the victim and her mother.

Earlier, after the court interpreter read the charge to the man and asked for his plea, the man claimed trial.

Before fixing the next mention date, Lack advised the accused to get counsel.

“You are facing a serious charge that carries jail sentence,” she said.

She later denied the accused bail and set February 25 for mention.