Isa Samad applies to obtain documents on condo purchase

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Former FGV Holdings Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is filing an application to obtain documents on the minutes of meeting of the company board of directors and approval for purchase of a luxury condominium at Troika, Persiaran KLCC, that was allegedly bought at a price above the market price.

The application for the discovery of the documents pertained to a suit filed by FGV Holdings against Mohd Isa and former president and company group chief executive, Datuk Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah for damages amounting to RM7.69 million over purchase of the property.

Lawyer Joshua Goh Shang Yi, representing Mohd Isa, told reporters that the application would be filed this week to obtain the documents which his client no longer had access to after resigning as the company chairman two years ago.

Feb 11 has been fixed for further case management, he said when met after today’s case management, which was held in chambers before High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli.

FGV Holdings Berhad, through a statement to Bursa Malaysia on Nov 30 last year,clarified that the suit against the two defendants was related to the purchase by the company of the luxury condominium at Troika, Persiaran KLCC at above market price.

The company said the suit was also related to the abuse of company vehicle and petrol benefit by Mohd Emir.

It is seeking RM4.54 million from both the defendants for purchase of the condominium and RM3.15 million from Mohd Emir abuse of the company vehicle and petrol benefit.

The company is also demanding interest at five per cent per year on the damages to be awarded by the court from the date of filing the suit until the date of the disposal of the case. — Bernama